Neglected despite being BJP ally for 12 years, says RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale

Pune: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said ally BJP should give his Republican Party of India (A) at least two Lok Sabha seats to contest.

Athawale said he had sought Shirdi and Solapur seats in Maharashtra in February.

"But, unfortunately, the name of RPI(A) is nowhere to be seen in the seat sharing process. New partners are being given preference, while my party, which has been an ally of BJP for 12 years, is neglected," he claimed.

"The mahayuti (ruling alliance) was formed after RPI supported BJP-Shiv Sena in the 2012 BMC elections. The Mahayuti did not get formed because Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar joined. There is a complaint among RPI workers that the party is not getting respect. They expressed it in today's meeting here," he added.