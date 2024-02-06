JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Newborn girl found abandoned outside house in Thane

The 29-year-old woman who found the baby, told the police that while she was in the kitchen of her house at Sainath Nagar in Louis Wadi area on Sunday night, she heard cries of a child.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 04:44 IST

Follow Us

Thane: A newborn girl has been found abandoned at the doorsteps of a woman's house in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old woman who found the baby, told the police that while she was in the kitchen of her house at Sainath Nagar in Louis Wadi area on Sunday night, she heard cries of a child.

When she went out, she found the baby girl lying on her doorsteps, an official from Wagle Estate police station said.

The woman alerted the police who reached her house and shifted the baby to the Thane Civil Hospital, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or caretaker), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the child's parents, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 February 2024, 04:44 IST)
India NewsThaneMaharahstra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT