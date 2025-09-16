<p>Mumbai: The BJP on Tuesday launched the campaign for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> civic body polls with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> addressing a rally at iconic Dome in Worli, nearly a couple of months after Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj - came together on the issue of Marathi language and pride, and larger cause of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>Incidentally, Worli is the Vidhan Sabha seat of Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray, a former minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation led by his father. </p><p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the biggest and the richest civic bodies of Asia. </p><p>The BJP Vijay Sankalp Melava was organised by the newly-apppointed BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam.</p>.Mumbai Monorail to be temporarily suspended from September 20 for revamp.<p>Fadnavis, the BJP’s trouble-shooter, who calls the shots in Maharashtra, made it clear that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the BJP-led Maha Yuti. “Come what may...mediapersons must write this, record this…the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from Maha Yuti,” he said.</p><p>The BMC campaign was launched on the eve of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>“Our brand is Modi Ji and his work,” said Deva Bhau, as Fadnavis is popularly known. </p><p>For more than quarter of a century, the undivided Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena had been controlling the BMC. In fact, the Shiv Sena has been ruling the civic body since 1985 except for a period between 1992-1996.</p><p>The last five-year term of the BMC - elected in 2017 ended on 7 March, 2022 - and there is no general body - the BMC’s Municipal Commissioner acts as an state government-appointed Administrator.</p><p>For Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray retaining BMC is a major task, however, he would face a massive challenge from the BJP and its allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.</p><p>On the other hand, Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and Raj, the MNS president, seem to have come to an agreement to contest the BMC polls together. </p><p>However, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi which besides Uddhav’s party comprises Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) and Congress, is yet to convey whether they are okay with Raj’s entry in the opposition alliance. </p>