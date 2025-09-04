<p>Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government on the building collapse in Virar in Palghar district near Mumbai, which claimed 17 lives. </p><p>Last week, on 27 August, Ramabai Apartment, a four-storied structure located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Virar-East area of Vasai taluka in Palghar district, claimed 17 lives and injured several others.</p>.Over 125 tonnes of garbage collected during 5-day-long Maratha quota protest at Azad Maidan.<p>“The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on this. Reportedly, the building was unauthorised and constructed more than a decade back. However, the residents were paying taxes to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), believing that the building was authorised as per the notarised documents,” the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhrc">NHRC</a> noted.</p><p>Accordingly, it has sought a report from Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, saying that if the reports are true, it raises serious issues of violation of human rights.</p><p>“According to a report, a senior officer of the VVCMC has stated that the building might have collapsed due to the use of inferior quality construction material. The residents were sent three notices to vacate the building, but all the warnings were ignored. Reportedly, the building had around 50 flats and half a dozen shops; of which the rear side of the building, comprising around 12 flats, collapsed,” the NHRC noted.</p>