No turning back from decision to join NDA: NCP ahead of Maharashtra speaker’s verdict on petitions

Tatkare, who is the party’s state president and also a Lok Sabha member, claimed that some leaders from the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar are keen on switching over to their side.

“Some of them are in touch with me, while others are in contact with Ajit Pawar. We are not opposed to inducting anyone from that side into our party ahead of the elections,” he said.

Tatkare also claimed that his faction has received a good response from the various sections of society, especially after it decided to join the government.

“It is evident that our leadership is widely accepted among the people, as demonstrated by the support of 43 out of 53 MLAs,” he said.

On Wednesday, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) rejected reports that it was planning to merge with any other political party.