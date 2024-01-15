'Nothing but drama': NCP slams Shinde Sena approaching HC against Speaker's refusal to disqualify Uddhav's MLAs

In his petition, Bharat Gogavale, the chief whip of the ruling Shiv Sena, urged the HC to declare the Speaker's order as 'bad in law', quash it and disqualify all the 14 MLAs of the Shiv Sena (UBT).