Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

OBC leaders demand 42% quota in Maharashtra, rally led by Vijay Wadettiwar

In Nagpur, OBC leaders staged a massive morcha against Maratha entry into OBC quota, urging the Maharashtra government to increase their reservation like Telangana.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 11:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraReservationOBC

Follow us on :

Follow Us