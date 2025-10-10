<p>Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra government began implementing the Gazette Resolution allowing Marathas who can prove Kunbi lineage to apply for OBC certificates, the OBC community staged a large morcha in Nagpur demanding higher reservation, following Telangana’s model.</p><p>The rally was led by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and included leaders from various OBC groups.</p><p>Wadettiwar criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, saying, “This is just a glimpse; the real picture is yet to come.”</p><p>He challenged the state leadership, urging, “If you have the will, increase the OBC quota to 42% like Telangana. If you do that, we are with you.”</p>.OBC quota case: BJP in Madhya Pradesh defends 27% reservation in Supreme Court.<p>Wadettiwar also responded to Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil, who accused OBC leaders of politicising the issue. “This is a large morcha… and I’m committed to the cause,” he said.</p><p>The rally, organised under the banner of Sakal OBC Samaj, began at Yashwant Stadium and ended at Samvidhan Chowk.</p><p>“Come what may, we will protect the OBC quota and will not allow it to be diluted,” Wadettiwar added.</p><p>On the GR, he said the government’s move effectively gives Marathas “backdoor entry” into the OBC quota. “This decision is unjust and discriminatory. We will fight it both legally and through street protests,” he said.</p>