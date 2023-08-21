On his visit to Japan, Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis travels in bullet train

On a five-day official trip to Japan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis, travelled on a Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto - driving home the point for faster transportation networks in India.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) is executing India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad - the flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It may be mentioned, PM Modi and then-Japanese Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation of bullet train in Ahmedabad in September 2017.
On the trip as a state guest, Fadnavis left Mumbai on Sunday evening by Japanese Consul General in Mumbai Dr Fukahori Yasukata.
Fadnavis and his team landed at the Tokyo International Airport on Monday, where he was received by Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George and Joice Sibi.
After a welcome at the airport, Fadnavis said, “Learning a lot from the Japanese. The public transport and infrastructure is obviously robust, but it is fascinating to witness the people following every rule religiously, lane discipline, automated quick ticketing systems, platform safety, queue, every rule! We, in Maharashtra too are experiencing the transformation of world class Infra; another transformation we will have next is behavioural change to adapt and get habituated to the infra and rules!”
During his travel in bullet train, Fadnavis posted in X: “Travelled by the iconic Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.. Experienced speed, precision and discipline! And of course the scenic beauty too!.”
During his five day tour of Japan, Fadnavis will attend meetings and take part in investment talks in order to attract FDI in Maharashtra.
Fadnavis, who is accompanied by officials from the state Industries department, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will visit the country’s famed bullet train operations and see the Tokyo metro functioning.