On his visit to Japan, Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis travels in bullet train

It may be mentioned, PM Modi and then-Japanese Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation of bullet train in Ahmedabad in September 2017.

On the trip as a state guest, Fadnavis left Mumbai on Sunday evening by Japanese Consul General in Mumbai Dr Fukahori Yasukata.

Fadnavis and his team landed at the Tokyo International Airport on Monday, where he was received by Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George and Joice Sibi.

After a welcome at the airport, Fadnavis said, “Learning a lot from the Japanese. The public transport and infrastructure is obviously robust, but it is fascinating to witness the people following every rule religiously, lane discipline, automated quick ticketing systems, platform safety, queue, every rule! We, in Maharashtra too are experiencing the transformation of world class Infra; another transformation we will have next is behavioural change to adapt and get habituated to the infra and rules!”