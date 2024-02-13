Once a Congress bastion, Nanded politics set to change with Ashok Chavan’s exit

Mumbai: Located on the banks of the Godavari River, the Nanded town is popular for its great antiquity. There are mythological references which link the bustling town to the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The city derives its name from Nandi, the bull vahana of Lord Shiva.

During the medieval times, several kingdoms ruled Nanded and its neighbouring areas. In fact, Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Sikh guru, spent his last days in Nanded and passed on the guruship to the sacred Guru Granth Sahib before his death in 1708.

Nanded also played a crucial role during the freedom movement. Post-Independence, the political landscape in Nanded was largely controlled by the Congress—particularly, the Chavan-family—late Shankarrao Chavan and Ashok Chavan, both two-time chief ministers of Maharashtra.

Now, the politics of Nanded is set to change once again with the veteran Maratha leader, Chavan, leaving the Congress and joining hands with the BJP. Chavan's exit from Congress would mean the dominance of BJP and Maha Yuti, the NDA in Maharashtra.