One charred to death as container truck bursts into flames in Thane city

Thane: One person was charred to death after a container truck overturned and went up in flames in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 2.35 am on the Ghodbunder Road near Hiranandani Estate, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The container was empty but the vehicle caught fire after it overturned. Firefighters took nearly an hour to control the fire.

The charred body of a person was found inside the empty container, he said.