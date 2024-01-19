JOIN US
maharashtra

One charred to death as container truck bursts into flames in Thane city

The incident occurred around 2.35 am on the Ghodbunder Road near Hiranandani Estate, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 04:03 IST

Thane: One person was charred to death after a container truck overturned and went up in flames in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 2.35 am on the Ghodbunder Road near Hiranandani Estate, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The container was empty but the vehicle caught fire after it overturned. Firefighters took nearly an hour to control the fire.

The charred body of a person was found inside the empty container, he said.

The victim is yet to be identified, while the body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Traffic on the busy carriageway was disrupted for nearly three hours after the accident, he said.

(Published 19 January 2024, 04:03 IST)
