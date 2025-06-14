Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One dead, 7 injured in cylinder blast at eatery near dargah in Mumbai

The deceased was identified as Noor Alam, said the fire brigade official.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 20:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 20:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtracylinder blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us