One dead, 7 injured in cylinder blast at eatery near dargah in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured in the blast of an LPG cylinder and resultant fire at an eatery near the Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim area on Friday evening, a civic official said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Noor Alam, said the fire brigade official.</p>.<p>The blast took place around 6.15 pm. The fire was doused within 25 minutes, the official said.</p>.<p>The injured were undergoing treatment at the government-run Sion Hospital. </p>