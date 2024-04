Over 23,000 e-meeting sessions conducted for prisoners in Maharashtra in March

Thane: At least 4,036 e-mulakat or e-meeting sessions were conducted for inmates at Thane Central jail in March, the highest in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

As per a statement issued by the state prisons department, a total of 23,761 e-mulakat sessions were conducted across all the correctional facilities in Maharashtra last month, and the Thane prison registered the highest number.

As many as 3,461 sessions were conducted in Yerawada, 3,434 in Taloja, 3,231 in Mumbai Central Prison (Arthur Road Jail), 2,414 in Nagpur, 1,518 and 1,067 in Kalyan and Kolhapur respectively, it stated.