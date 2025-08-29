Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Over 5,000 people evacuated as Nanded under grip of massive flood

A unit of the Indian Army has been rushed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the divisional headquarters, to assist the Nanded revenue and police machinery in mitigating the emergency situation.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 13:24 IST
India NewsFloodMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisNandedHeavy Rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us