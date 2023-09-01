Over two dozen including cops hurt after a protest over Maratha reservation turns violent

More than two dozen people including police personnel were injured after a protest demanding reservation to the Maratha community in Jalna district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra turned violent on Friday.
Additional police forces have been rushed to Jalna.
The incident was reported from Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district.
The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, since Tuesday.
A clash broke out between the police and the protesters on Friday worsening the situation.
The police resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells after stones were pelted on police personnel and government officials who had gone there.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has blamed the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government for the incident.
Videos of the police charge have gone viral on social media platforms.
Shinde appealed to people to be calm and not resort to violence.
“What has happened is unfortunate,” Shinde said.
Shinde spoke to Jalna district collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal and superintendent of police Tushar Doshi on the issue. “I have spoken to the collector and superintendent of police and gathered the information. A probe has been ordered. People must stay calm,” he said.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said that the government is committed to provide reservation to the Maratha community. “The Maratha reservation issue is pending before the Supreme Court,” he said.
Few vehicles were also reportedly torched.
"The lathi charge was inhuman," leader of the opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress said.
"We condemn what has happened," leader of the opposition in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT) said.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that what has happened is dictatorship and the home department is responsible for it. "What has happened is disturbing," he said.