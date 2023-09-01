Over two dozen including cops hurt after a protest over Maratha reservation turns violent

More than two dozen people including police personnel were injured after a protest demanding reservation to the Maratha community in Jalna district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra turned violent on Friday.

Additional police forces have been rushed to Jalna.

The incident was reported from Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district.

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, since Tuesday.