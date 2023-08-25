Home
india maharashtra

Owners of nine IP addresses from Navi Mumbai booked by police for hacking into food company's server

They allegedly hacked into the server of a online food company and causing loss of more than Rs 4.3 lakh.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 10:18 IST

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against owners of nine IP addresses for allegedly hacking into the server of a online food company and causing loss of more than Rs 4.3 lakh, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act against owners of the IP addresses, an official said.

The company's server was allegedly hacked between June and July 2023. The website crashed because of which customers could not make purchases, resulting in losses of more than Rs 4.3 lakh, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Published 25 August 2023, 10:18 IST)
India NewsMumbaiCrimeNavi Mumbai

