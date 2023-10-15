Home
Oxygen cylinder leaks in Thane hospital; no patient affected

The incident took place at 12.25 am at the Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Hospital located in Srinagar area of Wagle Estate.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 05:04 IST

Thane: Oxygen gas leaked from a cylinder at a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at 12.25 am at the Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Hospital located in Srinagar area of Wagle Estate. No patient was affected due to the gas leakage, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

As pressure in the 390 kg cylinder increased, its safety valve bent and the gas started leaking, he said.

A local attendant brought the pressure under control and the leakage was plugged after about 45 minutes, the official said.

The hospital has another oxygen gas cylinder of 390 kg and the supply to the facility has not been affected, he said.

(Published 15 October 2023, 05:04 IST)
