Picnic on rainy day turns tragic, three of family drown in Lonavala; search on for two missing kids

Pune: Police, Navy divers and other rescue teams on Monday resumed the search for two missing children who along with three other family members got swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area, officials said.

After the tragic incident on Sunday, the rescue teams had recovered the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and two minor girls.

Search was on for the other two missing children - Adnan Sabhahat Ansari (4) and Mariya Aqil Ansari (9), according to police.

"The search operation for the two children resumed on Monday morning with the rescue teams of the Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval, Shiv Durg Trekkers Organisation and the Navy divers," an official from Lonavala police station said.

A heart-wrenching video of the incident showed a group of people, including those who lost their lives, being swept away by the gushing water caused by intense rainfall in the region.