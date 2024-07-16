Pioneering RABIT surgery for thyroid at Mumbai Hospital

Upon further evaluation using sonography and a CT scan, multiple nodules were discovered on her left thyroid gland, with a smaller nodule on the right side. A biopsy confirmed the benign nature of these nodules.

Patil was then referred to endocrinologist Dr. Sneha Kothari for further assessment. Given the nodules' growth, a thyroidectomy was deemed necessary.

Under the expertise of Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Senior Consultant Robotic & Laparoscopic surgeon, assisted by the Da Vinci robotic system, Patil underwent the RABIT procedure.

This technique revolutionises thyroid surgery by offering a minimally invasive alternative to traditional methods. The robotic-assisted method enhances surgical accuracy and reduces trauma, leading to smaller incisions and minimal scarring. For patients, it translates to quicker recovery, less postoperative pain, and a significantly lower risk of complications.

For doctors, the robotic system provides enhanced visualisation and dexterity, allowing for meticulous dissection and preservation of vital structures.

“Traditional open surgery often results in large visible scars and longer recovery times. The RABIT technique involves small 8 mm incisions in hidden areas like the axilla and along the areolar regions, avoiding visible neck scars and preserving muscle integrity. This results in minimal post-operative pain and faster healing. The entire procedure lasts 1-2 hours with minimal blood loss, ensuring the preservation of critical structures like the parathyroid glands and the recurrent laryngeal nerve,” the doctor said.

"The successful implementation of the RABIT technique is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. Robotic procedures like RABIT exemplify our approach, offering precision, safety, and improved recovery times for patients. By integrating such advanced technologies, we aim to set new benchmarks in healthcare and ensure our patients receive the best possible care,” said Dr Vivek Talaulikar, COO of Gleneagles Hospitals.