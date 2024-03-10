PM inaugurates new terminal buildings of Pune and Kolhapur airports

Addressing the event in Pune, Fadnavis said, "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken."

"Lakhs of people will get employment at the new airport proposed to be built in Purandar. The new airport at Purandar will help in increasing Pune's GDP by 2 per cent," he added.