PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Nashik

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Maharashtra’s pilgrimage town of Nashik on 12 January, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The five-day 12-16 January meet, into the 27th edition, will host several events.

The National Youth Festival began in 1995 as a major activity under the Programme of National Integration Camp (NIC).

In collaboration with one of the States and institutions like Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) conducts this programme every year.