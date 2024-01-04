PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Nashik

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Maharashtra’s pilgrimage town of Nashik on 12 January, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
The five-day 12-16 January meet, into the 27th edition, will host several events.
The National Youth Festival began in 1995 as a major activity under the Programme of National Integration Camp (NIC).
In collaboration with one of the States and institutions like Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) conducts this programme every year.
Around 8000 people from 28 States and 8 Union Territories and multiple teams would participate in the meeting.
To discuss the planning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over a high-level meeting which was included among others by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil , Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar , Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan , Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode , Nashik Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Chief Secretary Dr. Nitin Kareer , Additional Chief Secretary O P Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.
“The festival is aimed at overall development of youth , preservation of culture and tradition , giving scope to the latent qualities of youth and increasing national integration,” officials said.,
The inauguration ceremony will be held at Tapovan Maidan in Nashik.