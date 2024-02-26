PM Modi to unveil Deendayal Upadhyaya statue, launch welfare schemes in Yavatmal on Feb 28

Mumbai: Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Maharashtra's Yavatmal in Vidarbha, where he would launch and dedicate several projects and release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme.

Modi will also inaugurate the statue of Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.

Modi will also release the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), which will be released through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries.

With this release, the total volume of the scheme would be around 3 lakh crore for more than 11 crore farmer families.