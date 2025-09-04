<p>Mumbai: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a> Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, on Thursday virtually inaugurated the second phase of the JNPort PSA Terminal (BMCT).</p><p>Following this, the terminal's total container handling capacity would stand at 4.8-million TEUs.</p>.India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy: PM Narendra Modi.<p>The country's premier container port handles five major dedicated container terminals operated by global market leaders with a deep draft of 15+ metres, with the capability of handling 18,000 TEU vessel.</p><p>The event was also attended by Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Managing Director PSA India Gobu Selliaya, and JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh.</p><p>JNPA handles 54 per cent of the containerised cargo across all major ports of India.</p>