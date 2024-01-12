PM visits Panchvati, associated with Ramayana, prays at Kala Ram temple

Mumbai: Ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commenced an 11-day special strict ritual and offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Maharashtra’s pilgrimage town of Nashik, closely associated with Ramayana. The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple under construction in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

With 11 days remaining, Modi visited the Shree Kala Ram Mandir located along the banks of Godavari in the Panchvati area of Nashik. The prime minister sought the blessings of people, sages and Gods for the undertaking and expressed happiness that he will initiate the ritual from Nashik Dham-Panchavati where Lord Ram spent significant time.

At the banks of Godavari, he performed jal-poojan and maha-aarti and then went to the Kala Ram temple where he offered prayers to Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman and Lord Hanuman. At the temple complex, the prime minister heard the epic narrative of the Ramayana, specifically the ‘Yudh Kanda’ segment, which depicts Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. This was presented in Marathi and the PM listened to the Hindi version through AI translation.