india maharashtra

Police seize cough syrup stock worth Rs 2.69 lakh stored illegally in Thane

The flat occupant, identified as Simab Ismail Sheikh (25), did not possess a license to stock and sell the medicines, the official said.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 05:32 IST

The police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) has seized a stock of cough syrups worth Rs 2.69 lakh stored illegally in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on complaints and a tip-off, the ANC raided a flat in Shil Phata area here on August 10 and seized 1,611 bottles of two cough syrup variants, senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde said.

The flat occupant, identified as Simab Ismail Sheikh (25), did not possess a license to stock and sell the medicines, the official said.

An offence was registered against the person under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said, adding no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

(Published 13 August 2023, 05:32 IST)
India News Maharashtra Thane Cough Syrup

