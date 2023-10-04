Problems emerge in Shinde-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra over guardian ministerships

However, the two-man ministry handled the affairs for around 40 days.

After a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on 9 August, 2022, but no appointment for Ministers of State was made.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, joined the NDA camp on July 2, 2023, and became the Deputy Chief Minister; nine more ministers were sworn in alongside Pawar.

The total strength of the ministry is now 29 - Shiv Sena (10), BJP (10) and NCP (9).

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum ministers that the government can have is 43.

What is more important is that the guardian ministers of the 36 districts of the state are currently divided between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Ajit Pawar wants Pune for himself and some other districts including Raigad.

The guardian minister of a state oversees the development of a specific district like execution of various state government schemes and programmes in the district, apart from ensuring that the district's administration is functioning efficiently.

It may be mentioned that on 6 October, the Election Commission is expected to hear the claims of Ajit Pawar over control of the NCP and its symbol. In fact, Sharad Pawar is personally expected to attend the hearing.

On the other hand, from 13 October, the regular hearings of the disqualification petitions related to the June 2022 split, is expected to be heard by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

In June 2022, Shinde, who is now the chief leader of Shiv Sena, had toppled the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation - triggering a bunch of disqualification petitions from both the sides, both claiming to be the original legislature party.

On 17 February, the Election Commission legitimised Shinde-faction as real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow symbol to it.

On 11 May, the Supreme Court stated that Thackeray's position as chief minister cannot be restored as he had resigned before the floor test. However, it had passed strictures on the functioning of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.