Protests held in parts of Maharashtra against Priyank Kharge over his remarks on Savarkar

Nagpur: The BJP and its youth wing on Friday held protests in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Nagpur, to condemn Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge's remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Kharge, a Congress leader, on Thursday said it would be appropriate to remove the portrait of Savarkar from the chamber of the Karnataka assembly, and if allowed, he would remove it.

"Who gave the title Veer to Veer Savarkar? There is no clarity on it. If they (BJP) know, let them tell. Whether Savarkar was taking pension from the British or not? Did he write an apology letter (to the British) five to six times or not? Did his family write the apology letter or not?" he asked.

Condemning his remarks, the BJP legislators in Maharashtra staged a protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Nagpur, where the winter session of the legislature is currently underway.