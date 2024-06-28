Pune bar drug case: 3 people including supplier held after video goes viral

Pune: Three persons, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the alleged drug use in a bar on Fergusson Road in Pune recently, videos of which had gone viral, a police official said on Friday.

The police probe began after a video showed two persons, later identified as Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra, allegedly with drugs inside the toilet of Liquid Leisure Lounge, popularly known as L3.

One of the three persons supplied the drug, possibly mephedrone, that was allegedly used in L3 by accused Thombre and Mishra, he said.