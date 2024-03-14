Pune-based institute launches 10-day mountaineering course

Mumbai: In yet another initiative to promote adventure activities, the Pune-based Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) has introduced a 10-day high altitude training course. The course will be conducted at Beas Kund in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.
The training will focus on imparting the skills of snow craft, ice craft, and glacier travel, to interested hikers and in the process, they will gain experience in mountain climbing. The trainees after completing the programme shall get a chance to climb Mt. Friendship in the next 3 days, after completion of the certificate course.
GGIM, a brainchild of Giripremi, has pioneered adventure education and systematic mountaineering training programmes for every adventure seeker. Leading mountaineering experts and mentors would guide the participants in the current course.
GGIM’s founder-Director is Umesh Zirpe, who is the leader of Giripremi's eight expeditions to 8,000m mountains namely Mount Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho-Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Kangchenjunga and Annapurna.
“The concept behind this course is to provide trainees with a comprehensive introduction to snow and ice climbing using specialized equipment. This program aims to equip individuals who aspire to venture into mountaineering and ascend towering peaks in the future with the essential skills and experience,” said Vivek Shivade, Head, Syllabus & Content Development, GGIM.
The course does not require any prerequisite. The course content such as ascending and descending on snow and ice terrains, equipment and knots, rope management, anchoring, belaying skills, safety and risk management, expedition preparation, and so on, shall be taught right from basic levels. A sound fitness level shall be an added advantage.
At an altitude of 5,289 meters (17,352 feet), Friendship Peak is a part of the breathtaking Pir Panjal range. From the peak, one can savor panoramic views of some of the most stunning snow-clad ranges and peaks, including Hanuman Tibba, Deo Tibba, and the Dhauladhar range.
