Pune-based institute launches 10-day mountaineering course

Mumbai: In yet another initiative to promote adventure activities, the Pune-based Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) has introduced a 10-day high altitude training course. The course will be conducted at Beas Kund in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

The training will focus on imparting the skills of snow craft, ice craft, and glacier travel, to interested hikers and in the process, they will gain experience in mountain climbing. The trainees after completing the programme shall get a chance to climb Mt. Friendship in the next 3 days, after completion of the certificate course.

GGIM, a brainchild of Giripremi, has pioneered adventure education and systematic mountaineering training programmes for every adventure seeker. Leading mountaineering experts and mentors would guide the participants in the current course.

GGIM’s founder-Director is Umesh Zirpe, who is the leader of Giripremi's eight expeditions to 8,000m mountains namely Mount Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho-Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Kangchenjunga and Annapurna.