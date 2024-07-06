Pune car crash: Minor in drunk driving case submits essay on 'helping accident victims'

The minor son of a prominent Pune builder, who killed two people while driving in an inebriated state, has submitted a 300-word essay as part of his bail condition.

NDTV reports that the minor has explained why he fled the accident spot as well as the need to follow traffic rules in his essay.

The conditions of bail set forth by the Juvenile Justice Board on May 19, the day of the accident, had sparked national outrage. Subsequently he was detained by the police and sent to a remand home but in June, the Bombay High Court ordered his release.

The teenager had reportedly been drinking with his friends till early morning in two pubs to celebrate his Class 12 results. He then drove his father's Porsche car in a drunken state at a speed of 150 kms/ hour and mowed down the scooter carrying Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, both 24 year old techies and sped away in his car.