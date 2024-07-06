Pune car crash: Minor in drunk driving case submits essay on 'helping accident victims'

The minor son of a prominent Pune builder, who killed two people while driving in an inebriated state, has submitted a 300-word essay as part of his bail condition.
NDTV reports that the minor has explained why he fled the accident spot as well as the need to follow traffic rules in his essay.
The conditions of bail set forth by the Juvenile Justice Board on May 19, the day of the accident, had sparked national outrage. Subsequently he was detained by the police and sent to a remand home but in June, the Bombay High Court ordered his release.
The teenager had reportedly been drinking with his friends till early morning in two pubs to celebrate his Class 12 results. He then drove his father's Porsche car in a drunken state at a speed of 150 kms/ hour and mowed down the scooter carrying Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, both 24 year old techies and sped away in his car.
NDTV further says that in his essay he wrote that he was scared of the consequences of his actions. Therefore, he fled the spot instead of reporting the incident to the police. He then urged people to help victims of accidents instead of fleeing from the spot and urged everyone to follow traffic rules for the safety of themselves and others.
The NDTV article also reports that while in remand, the seventeen-year-old had remained calm and composed even after the arrests of his father and grandfather.
The teen was taken to Yerawada police station on the day of the accident and was reportedly treated like a VIP. Sunil Tingre, an MLA from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, had also reached the police station in the night to allegedly ask the police to be lenient with him.
The family of the minor had allegedly tried to blame the incident on the family's driver and even bribed doctors to change the boy's blood sample before conducting the blood alcohol test.
Published 06 July 2024, 08:53 IST