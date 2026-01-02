Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune civic polls: BJP leader loses seat after old videos showing her slamming Devendra Fadnavis surface

Union minister and Pune’s BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that her nomination has been withdrawn.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 04:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 04:49 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsPuneDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us