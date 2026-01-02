<p>Pune: The BJP has withdrawn the candidature of Pooja More-Jadhav in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/civic-polls-shiv-sena-candidate-swallows-ab-forms-of-his-rival-party-nominee-booked-3848061">Pune civic polls</a> after a backlash from party workers.</p>.<p>She had received her AB form (a key document for filing nomination) from the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp"> BJP </a>for ward number 2 under the quota of ally RPI for the January 15 elections.</p>.<p>However, her candidature ran into trouble after old videos surfaced showing her making personal remarks against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis </a>and his wife during the Maratha quota agitation.</p>.<p>Union minister and Pune’s BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that her nomination has been withdrawn.</p>.Ajit Pawar-led NCP, NCP (SP) to join hands for Pune Municipal Corporation polls.<p>More-Jadhav called herself a victim of social media trolls.</p>.<p>“They spread misinformation about me and tried to portray that I do not believe in the BJP’s ideology. Considering the trolling, I made a conscious decision to withdraw my nomination," she said.</p>.<p>She also claimed “some other girl” made the comments, but trolls had attributed these to her. </p>