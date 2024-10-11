Pune cops arrest one suspect in gangrape case; search on for two others

<p>Pune: Police have arrested one of the three men accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on the outskirts of Pune city last week, a senior official said on Friday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/woman-gang-raped-near-pune-male-friend-assaulted-3219180">woman was allegedly raped </a>by three men on Thursday (October 3) night in the Bopdev Ghar area where she had gone with a male friend. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said one suspect has been arrested for the gang-rape and a search was on for his two associates involved in the crime. </p><p>The victim's male friend was also assaulted by the trio, police said earlier. Police had formed more than 60 teams to trace the suspects and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on them.</p>