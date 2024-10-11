Home
Pune cops arrest one suspect in gangrape case; search on for two others

The duo were accosted by the three unidentified men. The girl was allegedly beaten up while her male friend was brutally assaulted after being tied to a tree.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 10:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPune

