Pune Porsche crash: Businessman’s minor son now face bullying allegations

Mumbai: The Pune-based builder Vishal Agarwal’s 17-year-old minor son, who is embroiled in a sensational Porsche drunken hit-and-run case in Kalyani Nagar, has also harassed and bullied the son of a Maharashtra minister while in school.

The wife of Prajakt Tanpure, the MLA from Rahuri Vidhan Sabha seat and former minister, has made the allegation in an X post.

“The government is committing the sin of destabilizing the social system by supporting the big people. The awareness of the citizens and the pressure created by social media, is leading to effective action,” Prajakt Tanpure wrote, adding that the “son of a rich man” has crushed the dreams of people who came from small towns to make it big.

Prajakt Tanpure's wife Sonali Tanpure took to X to narrate the plight of their son.