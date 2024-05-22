Pune Porsche crash: Businessman’s minor son now face bullying allegations

Mumbai: The Pune-based builder Vishal Agarwal’s 17-year-old minor son, who is embroiled in a sensational Porsche drunken hit-and-run case in Kalyani Nagar, has also harassed and bullied the son of a Maharashtra minister while in school.
The wife of Prajakt Tanpure, the MLA from Rahuri Vidhan Sabha seat and former minister, has made the allegation in an X post.
“The government is committing the sin of destabilizing the social system by supporting the big people. The awareness of the citizens and the pressure created by social media, is leading to effective action,” Prajakt Tanpure wrote, adding that the “son of a rich man” has crushed the dreams of people who came from small towns to make it big.
Prajakt Tanpure's wife Sonali Tanpure took to X to narrate the plight of their son.
“After the car accident in Kalyani Nagar, I remembered those things once again… The boy in the related incident was studying in the same class with my son. At that time my son suffered a lot from some of them. I had complained about these children to their parents. But there was no proper response. Finally, he had to change his school due to the trouble of these children. The bad effect of those events is still on his mind,” Sonali Tanpure said.
"If the parents had noticed the bad tendencies of their child in time, then such a terrible crime would not have happened,” she said.
About the road rage incident, she added: “That an educated young man and woman were innocent victims. Their families are devastated. These families should get justice.”
Published 22 May 2024, 06:13 IST