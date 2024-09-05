Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge meet kin of late Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan

Mumbai: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday visited the home of late party veteran Vasantrao Chavan, the Nanded MP who passed away last week.

Gandhi and Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, are on a visit to Maharashtra amid upcoming state assembly elections later this year.

Gandhi and Kharge met family members of Chavan and offered their condolences.

Chavan (70) died on August 26 at the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted a few days ago following multiple complications and breathlessness.