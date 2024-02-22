Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar discuss seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have discussed seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said seat-sharing talks between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were in the last stage, and a final decision will be announced after a meeting of the alliance on February 27 and 28.