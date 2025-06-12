<p>Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> politics, chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> met MNS founder-president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. </p><p>The meeting comes at a time when there were informal discussions between Raj and his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) head <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> for an alliance ahead of the Maharashtra local bodies polls. </p><p>The meeting lasted for around an hour. </p>.Those looking to future must not dwell on past, says Raut on Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance buzz.<p>There was no official word, either from Fadnavis or Raj, about the meeting.</p><p>“Meetings do happen. However, as of now, it is too early to comment,” said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>Uddhav is a key leader of the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc which in Maharashtra is known as Maha Vikas Aghadi and comprises the grand old party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a>-headed NCP (SP). </p><p>In 2024, during the Lok Sabha polls, Raj had endorsed the leadership of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and decided not to field candidates; however, he contested the Vidhan Sabha polls independently.</p><p>Meanwhile, the two warring factions - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) are planning grand anniversary celebrations next week.</p><p>The celebrations come in the run up to the Maharashtra local bodies elections, where over 60 per cent of the state’s population will vote. </p><p>The NCP and NCP (SP) celebrated their foundation day events in Pune on 10 June.</p>.'We are no saints to sit in opposition': NCP's Ajit Pawar on joining hands with BJP.<p>The Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) will celebrate their foundation day events in Mumbai on 19 June. </p><p>It may be recalled, late Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on 19 June 1966 for the larger cause of welfare of Marathi-manoos and later adopted firebrand Hindutva. </p><p>Asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance, Uddhav’s aide Sanjay Raut, who is a close friend of Raj, said: “Uddhav ji will speak about it soon”.</p><p>Uddhav has already responded twice to Raj’s call twice to sink differences and work in larger interests of Maharashtra.</p><p>During a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj had said: “The issues( between us) are very small…for me, the interest of Maharashtra is bigger and everything else is secondary before it. For that, I can set aside minor disputes and I am ready to work (with Uddhav)…the only question is that of will…and it’s not just about me. I believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front… believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front.”</p><p>Addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Uddhav responded: “I am also ready to set aside minor disputes for the Marathi language and Maharashtra. I am ready to work together (with Raj) but he should not entertain anti-Maharashtra people and parties, definitely not 'gaddar' Sena…During the Lok Sabha elections, had they (MNS) opposed the BJP, their government would not have come to power at the Centre…you can’t extend support one day and oppose the next. You can’t compromise when convenient. Whoever stands in the way of Maharashtra’s welfare—I won’t show them any hospitality. I won’t invite them to my home. I won’t sit alongside them…he should take an oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”</p><p>After this, Uddhav’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Raj’s son Amit Thackeray have made it clear that they would welcome anyone who works for the larger interests of Maharashtra. </p>