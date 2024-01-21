JOIN US
maharashtra

Ram temple opening: Diyas lit up in shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' in Maharashtra's Chandrapur


Last Updated 21 January 2024, 04:51 IST

Chandrapur: Thousands of earthen lamps were lit up in the shape of Hindi words 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' at a ground in Maharashtra's Chandrapur city ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar along with his family members performed a pooja before the devotees of Lord Ram lit up the earthen lamps (diyas) here late Saturday evening.

The event was held at the Chanda Club ground, where several saffron flags were also put up to mark the celebration of the Ram temple consecration to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Monday.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay here took the initiative to organise the event, where a show of fireworks was also held in the presence of Mungantiwar.

(Published 21 January 2024, 04:51 IST)
