Ram temple opening: Diyas lit up in shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur: Thousands of earthen lamps were lit up in the shape of Hindi words 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' at a ground in Maharashtra's Chandrapur city ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar along with his family members performed a pooja before the devotees of Lord Ram lit up the earthen lamps (diyas) here late Saturday evening.