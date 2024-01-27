'Raped while intoxicated': Mumbai woman shares harrowing experience on Instagram

A 21-year-old woman from Mumbai has shared a harrowing incident she endured, alleging she was drugged and raped by a friend she met on social media.
The woman, who connected with the accused, Heetik Shah, through Instagram and shared mutual acquaintances, detailed the disturbing encounter on her Instagram account.
After drinking and partying at Mumbai restaurant Bastian, she recounted feeling anxious and intoxicated. In her caption, she disclosed, "After some tequila shots, I became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party. He insisted I drink more, and I had a blackout episode, not recalling what happened next. I suspect I may have been roofied."
The woman described waking up to a horrifying situation where she was being raped by Shah. Despite her attempts to resist, she alleges he continued the assault, resorting to physical violence by slapping her.
The alleged incident unfolded at one of Shah's residences, with his friends intervening to protect him. The woman asserted that Shah attempted to prevent her from seeking help, threatening her in the presence of his friends.
In the aftermath, she reached out to her cousin for assistance, choosing not to disclose the traumatic event to her parents immediately. An FIR has been filed, but the woman expressed frustration that 12 days have passed without Shah's arrest. She added that Shah has applied for anticipatory bail.
The woman shared a screenshot of a message from Shah apologizing for the incident, though she dismissed it as insincere. The Mumbai Police responded to her post, assuring her that appropriate action would be taken. Their comment read, "We are grateful you duly reported it, and we assure you that the investigation should be rightfully done to ensure justice."