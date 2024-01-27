'Raped while intoxicated': Mumbai woman shares harrowing experience on Instagram

After drinking and partying at Mumbai restaurant Bastian, she recounted feeling anxious and intoxicated. In her caption, she disclosed, "After some tequila shots, I became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party. He insisted I drink more, and I had a blackout episode, not recalling what happened next. I suspect I may have been roofied."

The woman described waking up to a horrifying situation where she was being raped by Shah. Despite her attempts to resist, she alleges he continued the assault, resorting to physical violence by slapping her.

The alleged incident unfolded at one of Shah's residences, with his friends intervening to protect him. The woman asserted that Shah attempted to prevent her from seeking help, threatening her in the presence of his friends.