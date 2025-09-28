Menu
Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya assumes command of Navy's Western Fleet

The officer is an alumnus of Naval Academy, Mandovi, Goa, Kings College, London, Naval War College, Goa and National Defence College, New Delhi.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 14:57 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 14:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavy

