Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya assumes command of Navy's Western Fleet

<p>Mumbai: Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya has assumed Command of the Western Fleet from Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale at a ceremonial parade in Mumbai on Saturday</p><p>Rear Adm Dahiya was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 93. </p><p>The officer is an alumnus of Naval Academy, Mandovi, Goa, Kings College, London, Naval War College, Goa and National Defence College, New Delhi. </p><p>A specialist in Navigation and Direction, his afloat appointments include Navigating Officer of Indian naval ships- INS Kora, INS Delhi, INS Godavari, INS Mumbai and INS Viraat and Fleet Navigating Officer of the Western Fleet. </p><p>His command tenures include command of the missile corvette INS Karmuk and the guided missile destroyer INS Chennai.</p><p>The officer has discharged training appointments as the Officer–in–Charge, Navigation and Direction School, Commodore Workup at Indian Naval Workup Team and Chief Staff Officer HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Kochi. </p><p>His staff appointments include a stint in the Directorate of Naval Operations and duties as Command Plans Officer, HQ Eastern Naval Command, Naval Assistant to Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Commodore (Staff Requirements), Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. On promotion to Flag rank, he took over duties of Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements) on 16 November 2023, which he tenanted prior assuming command of the Western Fleet.</p>