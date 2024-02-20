Robbers loot house in Bhiwandi on knifepoint, flee with valuables

Thane: Three armed robbers allegedly broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 21 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Old Tadali area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The men allegedly brandished knives and threatened the occupants of the house before decamping with jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh and Rs 95,000 cash, he said.