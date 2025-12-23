<p>Mumbai: With 10 to 12 lakh devotees expected to grace the International Panchkalyan Pratishthan Mahotsav Jain Kumbh Mela, to be between 6 to 25 February 2026, a revised proposal of Rs 36.35 crore was approved on Tuesday. </p><p>“This is being done to ensure that every arrangement, both immediate and long-term, is carried out with utmost care, safety, and comfort for our devotees,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired a review meeting of the apex committee.</p><p>The conglomeration will take place at Shri Kshetra Namokar Tirth in Malsane, Chandwad in Nashik district. </p><p>“Holistic development of Shri Kshetra Namokar Tirth is our top priority, envisioning it as a shining landmark of faith and a premier destination for pilgrims and tourists alike, built on the pillars of quality, sustainability, and enduring strength,” Fadnavis said. </p>.BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj faces arrest in murder case after Bengaluru court denies anticipatory bail.<p>The development plan focuses on permanent infrastructure as well as temporary arrangements, with special attention to drinking water supply, sanitation, CCTV surveillance, helipad facilities, and medical services. Directed the administration to commence preparations with complete readiness, resilience, and devotion, leaving no stone unturned to honour the faith and spirit of every pilgrim.</p><p>“As devotees are expected to arrive from across India and abroad, the festival should be organized in such a way that every visitor feels satisfied with their experience. He also directed all government agencies to work in close coordination for the successful organization of the festival,” the CM said. </p>