RSS pens down thoughts on Mahayuti's defeat in Maharashtra, NCP rejects comments

Mumbai: Despite reports of unease within the NCP and RSS' opinion which questioned its induction within the MahaYuti (NDA), the Ajit Pawar-led party seems to be unfazed.

On the other hand, the NCP, which has been blamed for the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha Elections, gave examples of other parties.

The party had contested on four seats but could only win one in Raigad with stage unit president Chhagan Bhujbal emerging victorious.