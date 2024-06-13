RSS pens down thoughts on Mahayuti's defeat in Maharashtra, NCP rejects comments

Mumbai: Despite reports of unease within the NCP and RSS' opinion which questioned its induction within the MahaYuti (NDA), the Ajit Pawar-led party seems to be unfazed.
On the other hand, the NCP, which has been blamed for the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha Elections, gave examples of other parties.
The party had contested on four seats but could only win one in Raigad with stage unit president Chhagan Bhujbal emerging victorious.
The NCP has contested four seats namely—Raigad, Baramati, Shirur and Osmanabad while it gave one seat of Parbhani to Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.
The comments of RSS came in an opinion piece in Organiser magazine. Veteran RSS Ratan Sharda wrote,"Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations. "
NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP despite BJP and the split Shiv Sena having a comfortable majority.
The piece further stated, "Sharad Pawar would have faded away in two-three years as NCP would have lost energy with infighting between cousins.
"Why was this ill-advised step taken? BJP supporters were hurt because they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value.”
NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal, however, said that many others have joined the NDA. “Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan had left Congress to join the BJP and former union minister Milind Deora quit the Congress and joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.”
Published 13 June 2024, 13:36 IST