Scrap shop owner in Navi Mumbai booked for abetting woman's suicide

Thane: Police have registered a case against a scrap shop owner in Navi Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman who used to sell scrap items to him, an official said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in June last year, he said.

She used to collect scrap and sell it at the shop of the accused in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai township here.

The victim once sold the scrap to another dealer and after the accused came to know about it, he went to her house in Dahisar Mori area on June 13, 2022.

The accused then allegedly beat up the woman and demanded money from her, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said without specifying the amount sought by the man.