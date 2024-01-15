JOIN US
india maharashtra

Security beefed up outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence after police receive call about sabotage

The control room of the Maharashtra police headquarters received a threat call about sabotage near Matoshree on Sunday evening, an official said.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 10:25 IST

Mumbai: The police have increased security at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray here, after receiving a phone call about sabotage near the premises, an official said on Monday.

The control room of the Maharashtra police headquarters received a threat call about sabotage near Matoshree on Sunday evening, he said.

The caller informed the police that there was a threat to Matoshree, as he had heard a group of four to five people discussing sabotage in front of Thackeray's residence, the official said.

The caller claimed he was travelling on a Mumbai-Gujarat train when he heard a group of people discussing sabotage plans in Urdu, he said.

Taking serious cognisance of the call, the police have increased security for Matoshree, he said.

The police tried to track down the caller, who provided information about the sabotage threat, but his phone remained switched off after the call, the official said.

(Published 15 January 2024, 10:25 IST)
