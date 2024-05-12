Senior citizen loses Rs 1.90 lakh as 'cop' on phone threatens action for 'money laundering'

Nagpur: A 65-year-old man was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who posed as a Mumbai Police official on the phone and forced him to transfer Rs 1.90 lakh in a bank account threatening action for 'money laundering'.

The complainant received a call on April 25 from an unknown number. The caller claimed he was a police inspector from the cyber police station in Andheri, Mumbai. He told the complainant that he was involved in money laundering activities, a Nagpur Police official said on Sunday.

"The complainant panicked and made an online transfer of Rs 1.90 lakh in the bank account on directions of the caller," he said.