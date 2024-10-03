Home
'Shakti Abhiyan' initiative to ensure safety of women, children in Baramati, says Ajit Pawar

Shakti Box, a complaint box will allow women and girls to report incidents of harassment like eve-teasing and stalking without fear.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:42 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 10:42 IST
MaharashtraMaharashtra NewsIndia PoliticschildrenAjit Pawar

