'Shakti Abhiyan' initiative to ensure safety of women, children in Baramati, says Ajit Pawar

<p>Pune: Rattled by the recent incidents of crime against women and children, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched 'Shakti Abhiyan' for his home constituency of Baramati in Pune district which would feature a dedicated helpline number and complaint box. </p>.<p>He made the announcement days after a Class 12 boy was stabbed to death by two other minor students in a college at Baramati, the assembly constituency of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, who heads the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).</p><p>The move by Ajit Pawar, a seven-time Baramati MLA, comes ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. </p><p>As part of the 'Shakti Abhiyan', a 'Shakti Box' will be installed in the area so that women can report any cases of abuse and a dedicated helpline number (Shakti number - 9209394917) will also be introduced.</p><p>A 'Shakti Kaksha' (special unit) will also be set up and posters with this helpline number will be displayed at key locations around Baramati. </p><p>"Through Shakti Najar (Social Media Surveillance), we will monitor posts featuring weapons like pistols or swords", he added.</p><p>An initiative of 'Shakti Bhet', which will involve meetings with women across different places to educate them on issues like good touch, bad touch, safety, and substance abuse, will also be introduced.</p><p>"I'm sharing this with you because you are our karyakartas. If any of your family members are caught in wrongdoing, I will not show leniency, even if they are related to you," Ajit Pawar said. </p><p>Under the Shakti Vigil campaign, strict action will be taken against minors or individuals posting photos with weapons on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.</p><p>The 'Shakti Bo' will be installed in schools, colleges, government offices, private companies, hospitals, coaching classes, women's hostels, and post offices allowing women and girls to submit complaints. </p><p>"Immediate action will be taken on complaints of harassment or suspicious activities while maintaining the confidentiality of the complainants" he stated.</p>