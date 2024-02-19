Sharad Pawar faction can use 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' name till further orders: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the group led by Sharad Pawar, the founder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), to use the name of 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar' till further orders.

The court decided to examine senior Pawar's plea against the Election Commission's decision to recognise the group led by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar as the real faction of the now-splintered political party.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan ordered that the interim order by the EC allowing the petitioner the right to use 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar' would continue till further orders.

The court also granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the EC for allocation of symbol, saying it shall be allotted within one week of filing the application.

The bench further issued notice to the Ajit Pawar group on the plea, seeking its response within two weeks.

The court posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sharad Pawar ,contended the court should allow the use of the party name and they give the petitioner the symbol.