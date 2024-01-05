Sharad Pawar-led NCP flays BJP for ED action against Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group) on Friday said its MLA Rohit Pawar's just concluded "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra" has "hit a nerve" and made the BJP insecure, remarks coming after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched premises of a firm owned by him.

The ED searched premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and linked entities as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, official sources said in New Delhi.

Reacting to the ED action, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the central agency's searches will not deter Rohit Pawar, a first-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, or stop him in his tracks.