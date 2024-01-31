Shinde government insults public and their mandate in 15 assembly seats: Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President and MLA Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, on Wednesday, lambasted the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra for insulting the public mandate in 15 assembly seats where MLAs are not from the ruling party.

Gaikwad also demanded an inquiry into where exactly this money went when no development work had been done even after disbursing funds to the ruling party MLAs.

"The government has insulted the democratically elected representatives and millions of Mumbaikars who elected them. While allocating funds for the development works of Mumbai, the Shinde government has avoided giving funds to the opposition MLAs by giving funds only to the ruling MLAs. This is vindictive politics from the Shinde government due to which Mumbaikars of the said 15 assembly constituencies are deprived of development. We strongly condemn this policy, and the Shinde government will have to be answerable," Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad alleged that the ruling MLAs do not do any development work in their constituencies despite ample fund allocation. "The question arises: where exactly did this money go? All cases should be investigated fairly and action should be taken. Congress will take legal action and take to streets along with Mumbaikars in protest," Gaikwad said in a statement.