JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shinde's Sena leader hurt in firing by BJP MLA on police station premises

Mahesh Gaikwad, a Sena leader, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Thane city, sources said, adding that the process of registration of FIR was under way.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us

Thane: A local leader of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was injured in firing on the premises of a police station in Thane district late Friday night, police sources said.

A rival political leader was involved in the incident that took place at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar around 10.30 pm, they said. Cops later announced that a BJP MLA had been held for the shooting.

Mahesh Gaikwad, a Sena leader, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Thane city, sources said, adding that the process of registration of FIR was under way.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 February 2024, 03:04 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT