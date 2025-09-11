Menu
Shipping Corporation of India inducts second Very Large Gas Carrier ‘Shivalik’

This is the second VLGC induction in a month’s time by the SCI, the public sector undertaking that that operates and manages vessels servicing both national and international lines.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 08:53 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 08:53 IST
