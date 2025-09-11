Shipping Corporation of India inducts second Very Large Gas Carrier ‘Shivalik’

<p>Mumbai: Adding to its fleet, the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) has inducted Shivalik, the second Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), on Wednesday, which will boost energy supplies between the Persian Gulf and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a>.</p><p>This is the second VLGC induction in a month’s time by the SCI, the public sector undertaking that that operates and manages vessels servicing both national and international lines</p><p>On 14 August, the SCI inducted VLGC Sahyadri, which has already been deployed for trade. </p><p>The two second-hand VLGCs, each with a capacity of 82,000 CBM, have been inducted as the MoA signed on 4 July 2025. </p><p>SCI now has a total of three VLGC in its diversified fleet.</p>.Navy Agniveer along with his brother held for stealing rifles from Maharashtra's Navy Nagar .<p>This newly acquired vessel bearing IMO number 9356892, built in South Korea, is renamed as after the Shivalik mountain range of the Himalayas. </p><p>“This vessel further strengthens SCI’s and country’s LPG transportation capacity, enhancing secure and efficient movement of vital energy supplies between the Persian Gulf and India,” SCI officials said on Thursday.</p><p>VLGC Shivalik has a cargo carrying capacity of 82,000 CBM, with 225 meters length overall (LOA), 36 meters in width, and depth of 22 meters. It is classed with both DNV and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), ensuring strict compliance with the established international standards and regulations thereby enhancing maritime safety, environmental protection, reducing risks and improving efficiency.</p><p>With this induction, SCI’s fleet now stands at 58 owned vessels totalling 5.26 million DWT, covering various categories, including Crude Oil Carriers, Product Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Cellular Container Vessels, LPG, and Offshore Vessels.</p>